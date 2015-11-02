Has brand storytelling jumped the shark? Many brands embraced storytelling as a way to engage with consumers but what they really want is more leads and sales. Does this make storytelling a nice-to-have, rather than a need-to-have?
Has Brand Storytelling Becoming A Tired Concept?Posted by mapleleafmark under Marketing
From http://www.markevans.ca 3 days ago
Made Hot by: deanuk on June 30, 2017 11:43 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week
Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments