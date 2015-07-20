Whenever you mail out your product, you lose much of the control over the user experience. Let’s see how Harry’s elevates this experience from the mundane to a memorable brand touch point.
Harry's Branding: Making the Mundane MemorablePosted by VisibleLogic under Marketing
From https://www.visiblelogic.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on August 7, 2017 5:51 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging
After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago