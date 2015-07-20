17
Vote
2 Comment
If you're wondering,"how much should I charge?" you're not alone. We consulted a product-pricing expert who will help you answer this question for good.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Its important to have upsells
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

I got hungry for guacamole, after reading this piece! ;) My pricing strategy is based on real money, i.e, the silver price. I then "negotiate" with myself, depending on the client, project time, repeat bookings / orders, etc.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fiona McEachran: In Love With Marketing

All small business owners must get acquainted with marketing, but for Fiona McEachran it was a match made in … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop