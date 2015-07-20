17
Google on How to Create Good Meta Descriptions

Meta descriptions don’t have a direct influence on your search engine rankings, but they do have a significant impact on the click-through rate.

To ensure that users improve the quality of their meta descriptions, Google released a few recommendations on how to create better meta descriptions. Furthermore, they also released an update on how meta descriptions are rendered.




