26
Vote
0 Comment

Google: How to Get New Content Indexed Fast

Google: How to Get New Content Indexed Fast Avatar Posted by andriawhack under Marketing
From https://www.searchenginejournal.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on March 13, 2018 3:20 pm
In a Webmaster Hangout, Google’s John Mueller made comments discouraging the use of Google Search Console’s URL Submit Tool. He also revealed interesting facts about how Google indexes websites. He suggests various ways to make sure that new content is properly crawled and indexed fast.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers: Capturing Success

Who would have guessed that two decades ago, BizSugar Contributor of the Week Tom Shivers' career dissatisfaction would … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop