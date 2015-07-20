22
Getting The most out of Customer Testimonials

How do you get the most out of customer testimonials on your website? Customer testimonials can be very powerful conversion weapons on your website if done right. Unfortunately, most people use testimonials all wrong.

In this video, we discuss why customer testimonials are so important and how to use them effectively so they can help you convert more people on your website.




Gary: I want to talk about with you about testimonials about products that are in the pipeline! ;)
