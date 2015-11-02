17
Vote
1 Comment

Get a Website Right Now With No Technical Skill

Get a Website Right Now With No Technical Skill Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From http://barrymoltz.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on February 22, 2017 11:52 pm
Here is an shocking statistic. Nearly half of all small businesses still don’t have websites. This should not be that big of a surprise since the lack of knowledge in a particular area often keeps many entrepreneurs stuck. Adam Wozney describes an easy and quick way to build a website right now using their free drag and drop template especially if you have no technical knowledge.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

How big is Wix's market share, compared with Squarespace and Wordpress?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Francisco Perez @ditesco Shares Blogger Insights in Rock Your Biz

We've reached the end of our profiles on our "Rock Your Biz" winners, with fifth prize recipient Francisco Perez who … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks
Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop