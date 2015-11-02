Free eBook to Drive Summer Marketing for Local BusinessesPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on July 1, 2017 3:10 pm
With summer upon us, now is the time to ramp up marketing campaigns and get in front of the flurry of potential customers out and about for the season. This free eBook is available to help businesses enhance their digital presence based on seasonal trends.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week
While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments