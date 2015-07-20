Four-Word Stories Are Short, Sweet and Really PowerfulPosted by mapleleafmark under Marketing
From http://www.markevans.ca 4 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on November 6, 2017 6:02 pm
A good way to kick-start your storytelling is starting with only four words. It may sound challenging but it's easier than you think. Here's some insight.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business
It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments