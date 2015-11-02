17
Vote
1 Comment
When it comes to designing an eye-catching flyer for your next event or promotion, it pays to be aware of some of the most successful graphic design trends.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
45 minutes ago

Ivan: Have you done flyers for your business? How about creating more of a small booklet that has the size of a business card?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week

While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop