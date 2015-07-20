Flashstock Becomes Shutterstock Custom, Helps Small Businesses Create Branded Visual ContentPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
Flashstock has been re-branded to Shutterstock Custom, which is fitting, because the new platform was designed to empower businesses to scale high-quality branded content. Using Flashstock’s propriety technology, it transforms the visual identity of a company into a creative brief for new campaigns.
