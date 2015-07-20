Five Critical Elements of an Awesome Elevator Pitch - ME ConsultingPosted by mapleleafmark under Marketing
From http://www.markevans.ca 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on September 23, 2017 5:40 pm
Having a good elevator pitch is an effective way to drive and promote your business. Here's how to create a good elevator pitch.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Nick Stamoulis @NickStamoulis Has the Solution
Nick Stamoulis has the solution for getting your business noticed. With 12 years experience, Stamoulis is founder and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments