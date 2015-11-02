More than 1 in 5 small business owners think that the hardest part about marketing their business is finding time and resources to do so. With smaller budgets and fewer staff than large companies, small businesses find themselves in the unique position of needing to find and cultivate leads in addition to being responsible for all other facets of the business. You can stay on top of your marketing efforts – in addition to all the other things you do – by making the most of your time each day with these hacks.
Finding Time – 5 Ways To Stay Productive In 2018Posted by divahound under Marketing
From https://divahound.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on March 26, 2018 9:22 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Gottlieb @FrugalEntrepren Schools Businesses with Real Life Experience
While most other high school kids were simply worried about passing math and physics or finding a job for the summer, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments