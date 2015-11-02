More than 1 in 5 small business owners think that the hardest part about marketing their business is finding time and resources to do so. With smaller budgets and fewer staff than large companies, small businesses find themselves in the unique position of needing to find and cultivate leads in addition to being responsible for all other facets of the business. You can stay on top of your marketing efforts – in addition to all the other things you do – by making the most of your time each day with these hacks.

