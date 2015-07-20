FedEx Office Expands Same Day Delivery to 1,800 American CitiesPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
FedEx Office has expanded its same-day delivery service, FedEx SameDay City, to 1,800 cities across the U.S — from Seattle to Miami and from San Diego to Boston. The service is now available to more than 34 million people in over 30 markets nationwide.
