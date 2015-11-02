Facebook Instant Articles are mobile-optimised equivalents of (for example) blog posts published on your website. They load up to 10 times faster than a regular web page, and as such offer instant content consumption — ideal for today’s busy online world where people are constantly scrolling.
Facebook Instant Articles: The Antidote To Your Slow Loading WebsitePosted by ronsela under Marketing
From https://medium.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on August 15, 2017 9:26 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"
If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments