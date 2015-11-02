16
Vote
0 Comment

Egg Marketing’s 2017 New Year’s Resolutions

Egg Marketing’s 2017 New Year’s Resolutions Avatar Posted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on December 25, 2016 12:51 am
I’ve been creating New Year’s Resolutions for my marketing company nearly as long as we’ve been in business (which is 10 years). Each year, I’ve lasered in on exactly what I want to focus on in the coming year. The list has gotten shorter as my business has become more established.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business

It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop