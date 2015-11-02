Efficient Affiliate Marketing Banner RefreshPosted by prussakov under Marketing
From https://www.amnavigator.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on November 11, 2017 11:01 am
Don't waste your own time, or the time of your affiliates, by uploading that new batch of updated banners, and removing the old ones altogether. Do it the smarter way - replace. This post elaborates on the why and the how...
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag
Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments