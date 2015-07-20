Effective Ways To Brand Your BusinessPosted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From http://smallbiztricks.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on August 6, 2018 11:03 am
When you brand your business, you are marketing your company in general to get the name of your company and your logo on people’s minds. That way when people see your more specific marketing, they recognize your logo or company name and that gives your marketing more credibility. There are plenty of different branding services you can use to put your company on the minds of every member of your marketing target audience.
Who Voted for this Story
-
lyceum
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
erikemanuelli
-
justretweet
-
advertglobal
-
LimeWood
-
JoshRed
-
JoshRed
-
LoopLooper
-
deanuk
-
BizWise
-
centrifugePR
-
leonesimmy
-
FutureVision
-
Copysugar
-
OpenSourceMedia
-
businessgross
-
2013Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
StellaShveyqgd
-
myseo
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
How To Make Sure Sponsored Content Gets Clicked
If you're trying to get visitors to click your sponsored content, try using an image with a celebrity or with eye … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
8 hours ago