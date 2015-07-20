17
Vote
1 Comment

Don't Let Brilliant Marketing Ideas Get Away.

Don\'t Let Brilliant Marketing Ideas Get Away. - http://www.maurerconsultinggroup.com Avatar Posted by Terri Maurer under Marketing
From http://www.maurerconsultinggroup.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on September 26, 2018 12:35 pm
Seldom do great marketing ideas fall from the sky like snowflakes or autumn leaves. When one does come your way, don't let it get away. Grab hold and embrace your brilliance! As the saying goes: "Seize the Day!" Take steps immediately to create a campaign and launch it. Don't let your greatest ideas fade away.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 58 minutes ago

I have sent out some "lumpy" mail packages recently, and I will continue to do it, as a way of reaching positive influencers that could spread the good word regarding my products and services to their followers and my new potential ambassadors, customers, clients, fans, partners, and supporters.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen

Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop