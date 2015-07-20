Don’t Let Leaks Shipwreck Your Lead Gen ProgramPosted by J_a_scheer under Marketing
From http://amaboston.org 2 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on May 18, 2018 9:23 am
Want more quality leads? Who doesn't?
But while the objective of lead gen is pretty straightforward, its execution is not. "Leaks" in your lead gen operation make it the harder it will be to bring in the quality leads you need to hit the most important goal of all: revenue.
But while the objective of lead gen is pretty straightforward, its execution is not. "Leaks" in your lead gen operation make it the harder it will be to bring in the quality leads you need to hit the most important goal of all: revenue.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Multiple Marketing Channels Increase Sales
Remember when getting organic traffic was easier and there was no such thing as a penalty? Early on with AdWords I … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments