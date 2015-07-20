Do Content Writers Really Need to Think about SEO?Posted by kimonos under Marketing
From https://www.copyblogger.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on March 3, 2018 10:34 am
In my experience, creative writing pros have an endless appetite for writing advice.
How to add more color and texture to your writing, storytelling techniques, endless discussions about the serial comma and finer points of usage.
How to add more color and texture to your writing, storytelling techniques, endless discussions about the serial comma and finer points of usage.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
6 hours ago
I am more of a pundit blogger, so I mainly write short to the point blog posts, instead of long essays.
What is your take on transcripts from a podcast? Is that good SEO for modern content marketers? I am in favor of organic SEO for the long run.