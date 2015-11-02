22
Discovering Your Why and Selling the S*%! Out of It

Discovering Your Why and Selling the S*%! Out of It Posted by ShannonW
"What's your why?" is one of the toughest questions you'll ever have to answer as a business owner. Learn how to discover your "why," how to refine it, and how to sell the s*%! out of it in five steps.




Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Shannon: SImon Sinek? ;)
