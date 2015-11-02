17
Vote
2 Comment

Digital Disruption Is Different From Technology Adoption

Digital Disruption Is Different From Technology Adoption Avatar Posted by KEXINO under Marketing
From https://kexino.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: blogexpert on March 14, 2017 10:23 am
Meaningful digital disruption is not about society adopting new tools or technologies. It’s about society implementing new behaviors.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Gee Ranasinha: I like your posts. They are food for thought. What kind of impact do you think digital disruption will have on business to business activities in the future?
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Tech has really revolutionized biz
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur

There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop