How do you solve a problem like content overload? Content was the hot button trend of the latter half of 2015 and all of 2016.



You couldn’t move in the digital space without the echo of “Content is king”. Brands and agencies were churning out content with little thought or effort in the hopes of scoring easy SEO wins.



But the reality of great content is different: truly effective content is holistic, combining multiple disciplines into one neatly-presented package. With 2017 on the horizon, we wanted to find out what content experts think will be the big trends of 2017.

