Content Marketing is About Customers, Not Keywords

Content Marketing is About Customers, Not Keywords Avatar Posted by andriawhack under Marketing
From https://www.ducttapemarketing.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on February 4, 2018 5:17 am
Here’s the thing though, I think it’s one of those topics that is misunderstood and certainly evolving. Content has fallen squarely into strategy as far as I’m concerned. I often call it the voice of strategy.

Looking at your website, website’s structure, your SEO plan, and content or editorial plan, overlap significantly in the category of strategy, and while you have to address them in an integrated way, you also have to start thinking differently about content and how you’re going to use it to meet some of your business objectives.




