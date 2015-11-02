Competitive Research and Brand Positioning: Your Logo Must Be DifferentPosted by VisibleLogic under Marketing
Strong brand positioning involves reviewing a combination of internal and external factors.
Part of branding is self-reflective—recognizing and articulating your special strengths and unique capabilities. Uncovering the benefits of your product or service that really matter.
The other side of branding is researching the marketplace and seeing how your offerings and identity compare to what’s out there. It’s hard to be memorable when you look and sound like everyone else.
