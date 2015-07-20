16
Colour psychology has become a vital part of branding and logo design in modern commerce. With 80% of visual information from logos coming from colour alone, careful attention must be paid to the message that each choice is likely to convey to the viewer.

This infographic, created by Towergate Insurance, analyses the logos of 520 companies. It identifies their colour preferences and explores the emotional responses that these logos may be designed to provoke.




