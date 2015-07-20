Color Psychology In Branding: Industry Colors Explained [Infographic]Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Marketing
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on May 25, 2017 6:18 pm
Colour psychology has become a vital part of branding and logo design in modern commerce. With 80% of visual information from logos coming from colour alone, careful attention must be paid to the message that each choice is likely to convey to the viewer.
This infographic, created by Towergate Insurance, analyses the logos of 520 companies. It identifies their colour preferences and explores the emotional responses that these logos may be designed to provoke.
This infographic, created by Towergate Insurance, analyses the logos of 520 companies. It identifies their colour preferences and explores the emotional responses that these logos may be designed to provoke.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week
While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments