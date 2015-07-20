CCC 002: Push Notifications, Content Marketing Is Not New...Posted by contentchampion under Marketing
From https://www.contentchampion.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: bloggerpalooza on February 11, 2017 7:31 pm
It's already time for the second installment of 'Content Champion Curated', our weekly peep between the net curtains at the noisiest neighbours on content marketing street. Yes indeed.
With all these roundups, the inclusion process is simple: whatever catches my eye every week gets shared (even if it's older stuff that I've only just found) - with the hope you can gain some genuine value from the resources that jump out at me.
This time round we're looking at push notifications - what they are and how to set them up; why content marketing is nothing new and probably doesn't even exist (I'm now in the throes of an existential crisis); and how to setup a private Facebook Group (ah, that's more like it).
Let's - as I frequently say on The Content Champion Podcast - 'dive in'...
With all these roundups, the inclusion process is simple: whatever catches my eye every week gets shared (even if it's older stuff that I've only just found) - with the hope you can gain some genuine value from the resources that jump out at me.
This time round we're looking at push notifications - what they are and how to set them up; why content marketing is nothing new and probably doesn't even exist (I'm now in the throes of an existential crisis); and how to setup a private Facebook Group (ah, that's more like it).
Let's - as I frequently say on The Content Champion Podcast - 'dive in'...
Who Voted for this Story
-
contentchampion
-
carolltonplum
-
merooo2811
-
iamviqui
-
joannw2016
-
ferdiepre13
-
mikehartman1
-
businessluv
-
sundaydriver
-
lyceum
-
FutureVision
-
businessluv
-
NolanGreen
-
leonesimmy
-
MasterMinuteman
-
bloggerpalooza
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
eScoutRoom
-
ISMagazine
-
FastSwings
-
2010Taxes
-
Steve2014Taxes
-
2012tax
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
2013Taxes
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami
After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments