It's already time for the second installment of 'Content Champion Curated', our weekly peep between the net curtains at the noisiest neighbours on content marketing street. Yes indeed.



With all these roundups, the inclusion process is simple: whatever catches my eye every week gets shared (even if it's older stuff that I've only just found) - with the hope you can gain some genuine value from the resources that jump out at me.



This time round we're looking at push notifications - what they are and how to set them up; why content marketing is nothing new and probably doesn't even exist (I'm now in the throes of an existential crisis); and how to setup a private Facebook Group (ah, that's more like it).



Let's - as I frequently say on The Content Champion Podcast - 'dive in'...

