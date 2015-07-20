Welcome to the very first edition of 'Content Champion Curated', our weekly look behind the curtain of the content marketing and SEO world to discover the best, most useful content of the last 7 days.



I started this weekly roundup after the success of our content curation efforts on social media - particularly Twitter - where many readers have reached out to thank us for sharing the latest content marketing tips, tools and strategies.



We're all digital marketing and SEO nerds here at Content Champion, and we work our way through a load of great resources every week - so we thought it would be a good idea to share these superb pieces of work with our blog and email audience too.



This time we're looking at link building in 2017, how to find keywords for your website - and a host of other informative and insightful articles...

