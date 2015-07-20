17
Vote
1 Comment

CC 075: On-Page SEO (SEO Essentials)

CC 075: On-Page SEO (SEO Essentials) Avatar Posted by contentchampion under Marketing
From https://www.contentchampion.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on December 15, 2017 6:56 pm
Business owners spend a lot of time and money creating visually appealing websites and in-depth content to promote themselves online. While these are key features in generating leads, you also need to understand on-page SEO essentials if you want your site to rank properly in the search engines and be found by potential clients.

Since many business websites tend to overlook the relevance and power of on-page SEO, in this quickfire audio checklist I’m going to give you an overview of the crucial foundational SEO elements you need to get right. I share how to properly use keywords, outbound links and internal links, and also consider how to create content that engages your audience and encourages people to stay longer on your site. Let’s dive in.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Loz: I am getting curios to learn what a SEO-friendly URL is? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities

From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop