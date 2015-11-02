​Welcome to another episode ​in the SEO Essentials series of the Content Champion podcast, where ​we ​discuss the foundational aspects of SEO ​you need to get right before ​rolling out a successful SEO campaign - or employing an agency.



This time I'm joined again by our Head of SEO, Tom Peary, to ​look into the subject of backlink auditing​ - how ​we assess ​a backlink profile and ​the tools we use to achieve this. Let's dive in...

