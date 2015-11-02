CC 073: Website Speed (SEO Essentials)Posted by contentchampion under Marketing
As we continue our SEO Essentials series, we’re discussing how the speed of your website plays a crucial role in your conversion rates, so much so that this one issue alone can make or break your online business.
Our Head of SEO at Content Champion, Tom Peary, joins me again on this episode to explain why site speed is so important - and how a slow site can drive away potential customers and kill your conversions, even when your organic traffic is doing well.
In this quickfire show we also discuss what load impact is, how technical SEO and hosting factors can influence the speed of your website, and how you can improve your site speed on WordPress with the various plugins available.
