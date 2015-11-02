As we continue our SEO Essentials series, we’re ​discussing how the speed of your website plays a crucial role in your conversion rates, so much so that this one issue alone can make or break your online business. ​



​Our Head of SEO at Content Champion, Tom Peary, joins me again on this episode to explain why site speed is so important - and how a slow site can drive away potential customers ​and kill your conversions, even when your ​organic traffic is doing well. ​​



​In this quickfire ​show we also discuss what load impact is, how technical SEO and hosting factors can ​influence the speed of your website, and how you can improve your site speed on WordPress with the various plugins ​available.

