17
Vote
0 Comment

CC 073: Website Speed (SEO Essentials)

CC 073: Website Speed (SEO Essentials) Avatar Posted by contentchampion under Marketing
From https://www.contentchampion.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on December 3, 2017 2:57 pm
As we continue our SEO Essentials series, we’re ​discussing how the speed of your website plays a crucial role in your conversion rates, so much so that this one issue alone can make or break your online business. ​

​Our Head of SEO at Content Champion, Tom Peary, joins me again on this episode to explain why site speed is so important - and how a slow site can drive away potential customers ​and kill your conversions, even when your ​organic traffic is doing well. ​​

​In this quickfire ​show we also discuss what load impact is, how technical SEO and hosting factors can ​influence the speed of your website, and how you can improve your site speed on WordPress with the various plugins ​available.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jeffrey Fabian: Contributor of the Week

Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week is a real legal eagle as well as an entrepreneur. While already … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop