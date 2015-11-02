Welcome back to another ​show in the SEO Essentials series of the Content Champion podcast. A common issue with many of our new client websites is duplicate content. Duplicate content can play a significant role in your site’s ability to rank well on search engines such as Google.



Content Champion’s Head of SEO, Tom Peary, joins me again today to share his wisdom on the best SEO strategies to help you improve your website’s search ranking. Tom explains what duplicate content is - on your own website as well as across the web - and how this content can affect your ability to rank at the top of Google. He also explains how to identify and fix these issues, how Google views duplicate content on ecommerce websites, and how soon you can expect to see an improvement for your site once you’ve made these corrections.

