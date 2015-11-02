CC 071: Canonicalization (SEO Essentials)Posted by contentchampion under Marketing
Welcome back to the SEO Essentials Series of the Content Champion Podcast. In this episode, I'm discussing canonicalization with highly experienced SEO, Tom Peary. Yes we know, don't let your eyes glaze over quite yet - as getting this right could save your organic traffic.
Tom is the Head of SEO here at Content Champion, and also specialises in optimizing Google Shopping feeds. Between the two of us, we have over 30 years' experience in the content marketing and SEO industries.
Tom joins me today to explain what canonicalization is and why it’s an essential part of your SEO strategy. He also tell us how using canonical tags can help boost your search engine ranking, and explains how to fix and prevent canonical errors.
