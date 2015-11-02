16
CC 071: Canonicalization (SEO Essentials)

CC 071: Canonicalization (SEO Essentials)
From https://www.contentchampion.com
Made Hot by: logistico on November 17, 2017 11:09 pm
​​Welcome back to the SEO Essentials Series of the Content Champion Podcast. In this episode, I'm ​discussing canonicalization with highly experienced SEO, Tom Peary. Yes we know, don't let your eyes glaze over quite yet - as getting this right could save your organic traffic.

Tom ​is the Head of ​SEO here at Content Champion, and ​also specialises in optimizing Google Shopping feeds. Between the two of us, ​we have over 30 years' experience in the content marketing and SEO industries.

Tom joins me today to explain what canonicalization is and why it’s ​an essential ​part of your SEO strategy. He ​​also tell us how using canonical tags can help boost your search engine ranking, and explains ​how to fix and prevent canonical errors.




