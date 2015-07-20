List building is vital for every business in every niche. It gives you control — unlike when using SEO, social media, or selling on Amazon. All those could be gone in seconds with a simple algorithm change from Google, Facebook, or Amazon leaving you high & dry! If you want to start building a list designed to convert, start here ----->
Building an Email List Designed to ConvertPosted by karonthackston under Marketing
From https://www.marketingwords.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: problogger78 on May 20, 2017 10:53 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Cendrine Marrouat Makes Social Media A Work of Art @cendrinemedia
To reach a wider audience and sell more of whatever product you create in business today, it is first necessary to … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
42 minutes ago
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
I have signed up for the webinar. I am waiting for the confirmation. It was at 2 PM ET on Tuesday, right?
All the Best,
Martin
5 hours ago
I have taken Chris Brogan's advice on curating your email list, so the rest of this year will be the main goal to convert in a good way, after I have (re-)launched my last site (& blog + newsletter).