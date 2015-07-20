Bob the Cat: 5 Crucial Business Lessons From a FelinePosted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on December 24, 2016 10:59 pm
Meet Bob the cat. He's a British movie star and he'd make a better business owner than most people. Get 5 crucial business lessons from this famous feline.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ryan Hanley "Insures" Business Success @RyanHanley_Com
How can your small business "insure" success? Ryan Hanley, our latest BizSugar contributor of the week, can answer that … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
10 hours ago