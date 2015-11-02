16
Best Business Fonts for Every Situation

Best Business Fonts for Every Situation
Choosing the fonts to use for your business and marketing materials is a very important part of your design plan. There are several different situations where youâ€™re going to have to pick fonts for specific projects. Each of these different formats has its own set of considerations. Overall, youâ€™ll want to keep your font use to just a few basic choices. But hereâ€™s some additional guidance to help you choose the best font for each situation.




