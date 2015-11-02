18
Be Like Ike: How to Make Decisions Like a WWII Hero

Between WWII and the presidency, Dwight Eisenhower had a lot on his plate. The Eisenhower Decision Matrix helped him juggle priorities like a boss.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 47 minutes ago

Shannon: Great to hear! You could find apps with the Eisenhower Matrix too.
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

The Eisenhower Matrix is included in my new calendar and journal, Trigg Life Mapper.
- 0 +



Written by ShannonW
3 hours ago

Very cool! I actually hadn't heard of it before I read this post!
