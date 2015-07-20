Back to Basics: Content Marketing Alphabet [Infographic]Posted by irfanahmad1989 under Marketing
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on June 20, 2017 11:20 am
Going back to the basics is always a good idea, and reading through an alphabet is a great way to do it. The following infographic is here to help with that, with a selection of key terms in content marketing that even the experts with years of experience might forget about and could use them in every day struggles.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web
The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 days ago