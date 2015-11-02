16
Amazon’s Prime Day 2018 is going to start on July 16 with more than one million deals around the world. Starting at 12 PM Pacific or 3 PM Eastern Time, Prime Day will run for 36 hours through July 17, a six-hour increase over 2017. This year’s event will also include deals at all US Whole Foods Market stores.



Written by lyceum
2 hours 32 minutes ago

Is 7/16 a prime number? ;)

I have heard about this sales day before, but I haven't reflected so much on it. Thanks for giving us heads-up on this upcoming date! :)
