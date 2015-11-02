Amazon Prime Day Could be Huge for Small Businesses Selling on the PlatformPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
Amazon’s Prime Day 2018 is going to start on July 16 with more than one million deals around the world. Starting at 12 PM Pacific or 3 PM Eastern Time, Prime Day will run for 36 hours through July 17, a six-hour increase over 2017. This year’s event will also include deals at all US Whole Foods Market stores.
I have heard about this sales day before, but I haven't reflected so much on it. Thanks for giving us heads-up on this upcoming date! :)