17
Vote
1 Comment

A Novel Idea: Why Business Owners Should Write a Book

A Novel Idea: Why Business Owners Should Write a Book Avatar Posted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on October 16, 2017 9:55 am
Writing a book is not only one of the best ways to share valuable wisdom with your audience, but it’s a medium that most business owners aren’t doing.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Shannon: It is a novel idea! ;) I will write 8 small books on tea. :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen

Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop