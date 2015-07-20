A Novel Idea: Why Business Owners Should Write a BookPosted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on October 16, 2017 9:55 am
Writing a book is not only one of the best ways to share valuable wisdom with your audience, but it’s a medium that most business owners aren’t doing.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Jonny Ross @jrconsultancy Helps Businesses Be Seen
Improved visibility seems to be a theme in Jonny Ross's evolving career. First, he ran businesses that helped others … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago