A Multi-Channel Marketing Campaign Isn't Necessarily All Digital

The notion of 'digital' and 'traditional' marketing being separate is outdated, risky and short-sighted, since every modern marketing campaign includes digital components.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 29 minutes ago

Gee,

Thanks for your input!

You are right that it is not only about the mix, it should be according the marketing plan (P.O.S.T, Groundswell book) and the channels. It is also important to understand that channels could turn into platforms.

I am not my own target market (except for my tea interest, turning into a hobby business), but I think the business owners should "eat their own dog food" (or cat food as I am a cat fan), or at least be able to grasp the essence of this new media. I don't force my clients to listen to other podcasts, but I recommend them to take my advice into consideration! ;)
Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Gee: It is all about the marketing mix, right? ;) As a podcaster and avid listener to podcasts, I am glad to see the positive growth of podcasting. I foresee great opportunities to create engaging marketing campaigns for podcast producers and sponsors of Internet radio on demand.
Written by KEXINO
3 hours ago

Hey Martin. You're right - I think many business owners and marketing managers are underestimating the potential of podcasts within an organization's marketing plan. It's not just about the mix - it's about using the most appropriate channels for the customer.

Too many business owners dismiss using a particular channel - podcasts for example - because they themselves don't listen to podcasts. But as I keep on saying "You Are Not Your Target Market!" :)

Thanks for the comment (and the Tweet!)
