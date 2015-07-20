​If you’re just starting out as a podcaster, or you’re trying to manage a podcast on a budget, you’re probably wondering how to get up and running with podcasting resources that ​won't break the bank.



We know – we’ve been there.



However, you’ll be pleased to hear there’s a lot of guidance and services out there to support you with your podcasting. In this post, we’re going to introduce you to some fantastic resources that will enable you to create and manage a superbly professional podcast – without having to reach deep into your pockets.

