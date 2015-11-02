8 Ideas for Offering the Discounts Retail Customers DemandPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: mikehartman1 on April 17, 2017 8:38 am
How can an independent retailer compete? First Insight cautions it’s important not to give into the pressure to continuously discount your prices to compete with bigger retailers. While it may work for a short time, in the long run, it will do more harm than good. Instead, try these eight discount offer ideas that will help you compete without losing your shirt.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed
At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments