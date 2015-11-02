6 Reasons Why Your Organic Traffic is Declining (And How to Gain Traffic Back)Posted by 99signals under Marketing
From http://www.99signals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on May 1, 2017 7:31 am
Maintaining, improving, and keeping track of your website’s organic traffic are vital tasks for us modern day marketers. After all, organic search results are still the No.1 place consumers head when researching a purchase. And, according to Search Engine Land, organic sources are still more effective (and reliable) than pay-per-click and social media for delivering relevant traffic.
There’s no doubt about it: organic search plays a crucial role in improving business sales, revenue, and profits. But what happens if you notice your website’s organic traffic taking a nosedive?
Once you’ve gotten over the initial shock, it’s time to face the facts and do something about it.
The first step? Find out the reason for the decline.
Of course, there could be several possible reasons behind the drop in organic traffic, but here are 6 of the most likely causes.
There’s no doubt about it: organic search plays a crucial role in improving business sales, revenue, and profits. But what happens if you notice your website’s organic traffic taking a nosedive?
Once you’ve gotten over the initial shock, it’s time to face the facts and do something about it.
The first step? Find out the reason for the decline.
Of course, there could be several possible reasons behind the drop in organic traffic, but here are 6 of the most likely causes.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Meet Ronika Khanna: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Did you ever feel unfulfilled in your job and as if life could be offering you more. These are the exact … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments