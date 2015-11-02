Maintaining, improving, and keeping track of your website’s organic traffic are vital tasks for us modern day marketers. After all, organic search results are still the No.1 place consumers head when researching a purchase. And, according to Search Engine Land, organic sources are still more effective (and reliable) than pay-per-click and social media for delivering relevant traffic.



There’s no doubt about it: organic search plays a crucial role in improving business sales, revenue, and profits. But what happens if you notice your website’s organic traffic taking a nosedive?



Once you’ve gotten over the initial shock, it’s time to face the facts and do something about it.



The first step? Find out the reason for the decline.



Of course, there could be several possible reasons behind the drop in organic traffic, but here are 6 of the most likely causes.

