Another year has passed and us business owners are getting ready to tackle the 2018 with focus, strategy, and enthusiasm. Hopefully at least. I've been fortunate enough to work with many great businesses last year and met many others and am always picking up new ideas and inspiration from just about everyone I meet.



While I see a lot of successes from businesses owners, I still see the same marketing mistakes being made over and over again. Most small businesses are never able to really figure out marketing and to get to a place where their marketing & advertising strategy is firing on all cylinders.

