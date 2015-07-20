17
Vote
1 Comment

6 Books For Marketers to Read Now

6 Books For Marketers to Read Now Avatar Posted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on January 2, 2017 11:56 am
This time of year, I really put that Audible subscription to work. The Christmas rush is over and everyone is out on holiday. I read a lot, so while I search for my next favorite marketing books, check out my list of six books for marketers to read now.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Thanks for sharing these book tips!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Brad Smith Fixes Your Marketing Plan @BradleyESmith

The founder of FixCourse likes to do just what the name of his Website implies, fix your business to increase revenue … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop