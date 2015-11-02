29
Vote
1 Comment

5 Small Business Trends to Look Out for in 2018

5 Small Business Trends to Look Out for in 2018 Avatar Posted by harleenas under Marketing
From https://www.aha-now.com 6 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on December 11, 2017 1:03 pm
Are you a business owner or about to launch a business? If yes, then you'd benefit by learning about the trends in 2018 for small businesses. Here are the 5 hottest small business trends that you need to know to stay competitive in 2018.

More at the blog. :)




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
12 hours ago

I like the fact that you have inlcuded crowdfunding as a small business trend for 2018. I will continue with this way of getting funds during the next year.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters

If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop