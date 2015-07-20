24
Vote
0 Comment

5 Major Rebranding Failures and What You Can Learn from Them

5 Major Rebranding Failures and What You Can Learn from Them Avatar Posted by RossKimbarovsky under Marketing
From https://blog.crowdspring.com 1 day 20 hours ago
Made Hot by: pinkllama on March 1, 2017 2:22 pm
If you've decided that it’s time to refresh your brand, keep in mind that giving the customers something new does not always mean they'll love it. Rebranding can be powerful but tricky to execute. Here are 5 rebranding failures so that you can gracefully avoid these rebranding pitfalls yourself.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jenn Herman @jennherman31 is All About Social Media

She may work as a full-time director of marketing by day. But in her spare time, Jenn Herman likes teaching small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop