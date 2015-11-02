16
Vote
1 Comment

5 Email Scripts to Properly Ask for Late Payments

5 Email Scripts to Properly Ask for Late Payments Avatar Posted by fundera under Marketing
From https://www.fundera.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on June 16, 2017 7:44 pm
Invoicing is one of those inevitable things every business encounters. It is the bill you send when the job is done, the document you use to charge for your work. In most countries, invoicing is regulated and required by law, so every company should keep such records for taxation purposes.






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
3 days ago

These are fantastic scripts and I'm sure they'll be very helpful to many
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Herby Fabius @BillionSuccess Puts Business Advice to Work

Herby Fabius is a part-time entrepreneur with a plan for success. The Stamford, Conn. resident and College of … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop